Amazon revenue climbs 14% as holiday shoppers boost sales

New York (CNN) — Holiday shoppers powered strong revenue growth for Amazon last quarter.

The e-commerce leader on Thursday reported revenue of $170 billion for its quarter ending in December, beating Wall Street’s estimates. This marks a 14% increase compared to the same period last year.

Amazon also reported quarterly profits of some $10.6 billion.

Amazon’s profits during this past holiday quarter also come as its business enters 2024 in much better shape than a year ago. At the start of 2023, the company was navigating geopolitical uncertainty, macroeconomic headwinds and higher inflationary pressures as well as a whiplash in pandemic-induced demand for e-commerce. Since late 2022, CEO Andy Jassy has been conducting aggressive cost-cutting measures, including multiple rounds of mass layoffs. Some of the layoffs at Amazon have continued this year.

This past quarter marked “a record-breaking Holiday shopping season and closed out a robust 2023 for Amazon,” Jassy said in a statement accompanying the earnings.

The company’s stock jumped more than 7% in after-hours trading Thursday immediately after reporting earnings.

“The bottom line is that despite all the concerns plaguing the tech sector, Amazon has managed to perform surprisingly well,” Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com said in a note Thursday evening. “The results indicate that ongoing cost-cutting measures are having a positive impact on Amazon’s business prospects.”

Amazon Web Services, a longtime money maker for the company, saw revenue climb 13% last quarter to $24.2 billion.

Jassy has also spent the past year signaling to investors that the company is investing heavily in generative AI technology, so as not to be left behind amid an AI arms race in the tech sector. Jassy has said previously that he forecasts generative AI will lead to “tens of billions of dollars of revenue for AWS” in the coming years.

Amazon also said its advertising revenue climbed 27% year-over-year. The company also reported optimistic guidance for the current quarter.

Also on Thursday, Amazon announced it was adding an AI-powered shopping assistant dubbed “Rufus” to its e-commerce store. Rufus is trained on Amazon’s product catalog and information from across the web to answer customer questions, the company said. It launched in beta on Thursday to a small subset of customers on Amazon’s app, but will roll out to additional US customers in the coming weeks.

Amazon, one of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks, has seen its shares rally sharply over the past year.

Amazon shares have spiked roughly 90% since falling to $84 a share in December 2022, when the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, persistent inflation and recession fears battered the e-commerce giant’s stock.

