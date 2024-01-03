Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Prince Andrew and former President Clinton

By Samantha Delouya, Lauren del Valle and Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday. The documents are expected to include nearly 200 names, including some of Epstein’s accusers, prominent businesspeople, politicians and potentially more.

While much of the information has been released through other means, such as media interviews, this is the first time these documents, filed with a court, have been released through the legal system.

The documents contain excerpts of depositions taken of Maxwell and Giuffre. There is also a deposition from Johanna Sjoberg, who in the document described Prince Andrew touching her breast in a joking manner while taking photos.

Sjoberg’s story has been public, but this is the first time her deposition has been unsealed. She worked sometimes for Epstein, and she has said that he pressured her to go beyond her comfort level at times in giving sexualized massages.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre previously reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse lawsuit against him, according to a court document filed by her attorneys Tuesday. Andrew has denied the allegations against him.

The deposition transcripts include references to several prominent names, as has been previously reported, including Andrew as well as Bill Clinton, the former US president.

Sjoberg recalled in her 2016 deposition that Epstein spoke to her about Bill Clinton.

“He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” she said.

When asked if Clinton was a friend of Epstein’s, she said she understood Epstein had “dealings” with Clinton.

A spokesman for Clinton confirmed in 2019 that the former president had flown on Epstein’s private plane but said Clinton knew nothing of the financier’s “terrible crimes.”

A Clinton spokesman on Wednesday reiterated that 2019 denial and told CNN that it has now “been nearly 20 years since President Clinton last had contact with Epstein.” Clinton has not been accused of any crimes or wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Other records unsealed are legal motions filed by the attorneys.

The newly unsealed documents include such filings as depositions from Maxwell and Giuffre.

This is the first set of documents to be unsealed as part of a December 18 court order; more are expected as part of the order.

The documents are filings from a settled case brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who claimed Epstein sexually abused her as a minor and that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, aided in the abuse.

Many of the alleged victims and associates have given public interviews and have already been identified in the media. Inclusion in the newly unredacted documents is not an indication of wrongdoing or lawbreaking.

Some victims’ names remain redacted due to the sensitive nature of the crimes, according to court filings.

Epstein was indicted in 2019 on federal charges of operating a sex trafficking ring in which he allegedly sexually abused dozens of underage girls.

Epstein died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial. Prosecutors in New York indicted Maxwell on sex trafficking charges involving multiple victims. She was convicted in 2021.

