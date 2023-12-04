Sheryl Sandberg: Rape should never be used as an act of war

By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

(CNN) — Sheryl Sandberg, a longtime advocate for women and girls’ rights, spoke out against Hamas’ use of sexual violence as a war tactic, saying at the United Nations Monday: “Rape should never be used as an act of war.”

“Silence is complicity,” Sandberg said. “And in the face of terror, we cannot be quiet. That is why we are all here today to speak about unspeakable acts.”

Sandberg, the former chief operating officer of Facebook (now Meta) and founder of the nonprofit group Lean In, spoke at an assembly hosted by Israel at the United Nation’s headquarters in New York on Monday

“For over a decade, I’ve been urging women to lean in,” Sandberg said. “Now I call on everyone to speak out. And if the world isn’t listening to us, we’re just gonna have to speak louder.”

“Anyone who has a mother, a sister, a daughter a wife, or a friend should join us to unite against rape,” she added. “This goes beyond politics. If we can’t agree that rape is wrong, then we have accepted the unacceptable. Then the question will be not what is happening in the Middle East but what is happening to our humanity?”

Sandberg introduced Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, who took the stage to blast the silence from women’s advocacy groups on the issue. “When I saw the list of women’s rights organizations who have said nothing, I nearly choked,” Gillibrand said. “Where is the solidarity for women in this country and in this world to stand up for our mothers, our sisters and our daughters?”

Gillibrand slammed the “horrific acts” committed by Hamas on Oct. 7 as “truly indescribable.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also shared a video message at the event, calling on the global community to respond to “weaponized sexual violence where ever it happens with absolute condemnation.”

“There can be no justifications and no excuses,” Clinton said. “Rape as a weapon of war is a crime against humanity.”

“Organizations, governments and individuals who are committed to a better future for women and girls have a responsibility to condemn all violence against women,” Clinton implored. “It is outrageous that some who claim to stand for justice are closing their eyes and in their hearts to the victims of Hamas.”

In the wake of Hamas’ October 7 attacks, Israeli police are interrogating suspects and compiling evidence, including video, forensics and witness testimony, to investigate accusations of rape during the attacks. Witnesses to the aftermath of the attacks say women and girls were sexually assaulted, tortured and killed.

In an op-ed published by CNN last month, Sandberg called on the global community to put aside political differences and speak out.

“We have come so far in believing survivors of rape and assault in so many situations, yet this time, many are ignoring the stories that these bodies tell us about how these women spent the last moments of their lives,” Sandberg wrote.

“The silence on these war crimes is deafening,” Sandberg added. “It’s time to see beyond historical arguments about the past and political arguments about the future to denounce this now.”

In an interview with the Times of London published on Sunday, Police Commander Shelly Harush, who is leading Israel’s investigation into sexual violence and crimes, said, “It’s clear now that sexual crimes were part of the planning and the purpose was to terrify and humiliate people.”

Harush added that they have collected thousands of statements, photographs and video clips, including evidence of “girls whose pelvises were broken they had been raped so much.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Kirsten Appleton contributed to this report.