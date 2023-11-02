Starbucks is leaning into its sugary concoctions to boost the business

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN

New York (CNN) — Extra shots, cold foam, oat milk and sugary syrups — coffee snobs might turn their noses up at Starbucks’ custom, often wildly indulgent, lattes and cappuccinos. But they’re turning into big business for the company.

High-priced lattes and customized drinks helped lift the coffee chain’s US sales in the quarter ending on October 1, the company said Thursday.

In North America, sales at Starbucks-operated stores open at least 13 months jumped 8% in the quarter, driven mostly by people spending more per visit.

“Our customers continue to favor more premium beverages,” CFO Rachel Ruggeri said during an analyst call discussing the company’s results Thursday. Customers are also coming in more often and adding food to orders, said Ruggeri, who also cited higher prices as part of the growth.

While custom drink orders have always been possible at Starbucks, the arms race of recipes and flavors have been accelerated by social media, where off-menu drinks go viral. Starbucks has accordingly begun to experiment with selling these high-octane drinks itself, and it pays attention to how customers adjust beverages when ordering in cafés and develops recipes based on those preferences.

When it rolled out its new slate of fall drinks earlier this year, including its signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, it also introduced an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. That one “was inspired by a popular customer and barista customization,” the company said.

The more changes customers make to their drinks, the more they spend.

This year’s autumn drinks did particularly well, said CEO Laxman Narasimhan during Thursday’s call.

“We had a remarkable fall launch that led to record-breaking average weekly sales,” he said. “As customer demands have evolved, we’ve delivered more beverages, food and personalization and customization… to meet their expectations and grow the business.”

Total company revenue rose 11% in the fourth quarter, year over year, hitting a record $9.4 billion. For the full fiscal year, revenue grew 12% for a record of $36 billion. The company also reported revenue increases in China, a key growth market which has been rebounding from Covid-related closures.

Starbucks’ financial results beat Wall Street’s expectations, sending shares of the company up about 11% Thursday. Investors are slated to hear more from Starbucks Thursday afternoon, when the company is planning to share an update on the reinvention plan it unveiled last year.

But as Starbucks customers are shelling out more for ever-more elaborate drinks, other consumers are pulling back.

Taco Bell said this week that it is seeing growth in order numbers across demographics, thanks to its value deals and because customers are trading down from more expensive options. Denny’s, on the other hand, said it believes it is losing some business to fast food restaurants, and McDonald’s noted an industry-wide weakness when it comes to low-income customers.

Narasimhan said that when it comes to Starbucks, “we’re not really seeing any change in the sentiment in our customer base at this time,” emphasizing that “customer demand for us remains strong.”

Starbucks, he said, is benefiting from customers’ loyalty and their commitment to their routine, among other things. Still, he added, “we, of course, watch all of this extremely carefully.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.