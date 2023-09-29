Gas prices heated up inflation last month, but there’s also welcome progress for the Fed

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Minneapolis (CNN) — Higher gas prices heated up overall inflation last month, but the Federal Reserve got some welcome news: Its preferred inflation gauge cooled to its lowest level in two years.

The core Personal Consumption Expenditures index, a closely watched inflation measure that excludes gas and food prices, rose 3.9% for the 12 months ended in August. It’s the lowest annual increase that index has seen in two years and is a positive step toward the Fed’s target of 2% inflation, according to Commerce Department data released Friday.

On a monthly basis, core PCE grew 0.1%, its slowest month-on-month increase since a 0.3% decline in April 2020.

The overall PCE index, which includes the more volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.4% from July and 3.5% annually. That’s an acceleration from the respective 0.2% and 3.4% rates seen in July. However, it also was largely expected: Gas prices heated up last month as well. Energy goods and services prices shot up by 6.1% in August from July, according to the report.

Economists estimated that the headline PCE index would rise 0.5% monthly and 3.5% annually, according to Refinitiv.

The Commerce Department’s latest Personal Income and Outlays report also showed that consumers pulled back their spending in August and incomes ramped up by 0.4%.

The Commerce Department’s monthly Personal Income and Outlays reports are typically closely watched as it provides a comprehensive account of pricing, income and spending data. However, Friday’s report could carry additional significance. If the US government does indeed shut down, and for an extended period of time, the Commerce Department’s report could be the last major piece of federal economic data the Fed is able to see in the interim.

