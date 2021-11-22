Skip to Content
US home sales rose again in October

Despite low inventory and rising prices
Despite low inventory and rising prices

By Anna Bahney

Despite low inventory and rising prices, home sales inched higher in October, marking the second straight month of growth, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.

Existing-home sales, which include completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops were up 0.8% from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million in October. Home sales were down 5.8% from a year ago, which was a cyclical peak in a pandemic surge in home buying.

The median existing-home price for all housing types in October was $353,900, up 13.1% from a year ago. This marks 116 straight months — or more than nine and a half years — of year-over-year increases, the longest-running streak on record.

