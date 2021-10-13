Delta returns to profitability

CNN – Business/Consumer

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Delta reported a quarterly operating profit in the third quarter, the first major US passenger airline to post a profit since the start of the pandemic.

The company earned $194 million in the quarter, adjusted for special items. That’s down from $1.5 billion it earned in the quarter in 2019, the year before pandemic uprooted air travel around the globe.

But last quarter was much better than the losses it and other airlines have reported since the start of 2020. Delta’s operating losses have totaled $9.8 billion heading into this quarter.

The company reported a net income in the second quarter but that was primarily due to a final infusion of government support it and other airlines received in the quarter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.