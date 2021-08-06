America added 943,000 jobs in July, signaling a strong labor market

CNN – Business/Consumer

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

It was the biggest job gain since August last year, when more than 1 million positions were added back, and more than the 870,000 economists had expected.

The recovery has gathering pace again this summer, but there’s a new hurdle in its path: The Covid-19 Delta variant has brought back restrictions on public life in some places in the nation, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance for those who have been vaccinated.

So far, the increased virus spread from Delta has not weighed on the jobs data much, but that could change in the next reports.

