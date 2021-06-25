Key inflation measure climbs to highest level since 1992
By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
Prices rose yet again in May and a key measure of inflation hit new multi-year highs.
The price index tracking personal consumption expenditure, or PCE, climbed 3.9% in the year ending May, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday. It was the highest level since August 2008 and exceeded April’s 3.6% level.
Similarly, core PCE inflation, which strips out more volatile components like food and energy, stood at 3.4% over the same period — the highest level since April 1992.
