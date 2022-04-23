Many flights canceled at Amsterdam’s airport due to strike

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport as a group of KLM baggage handlers went on strike for several hours on one of the busiest days of the year at the major aviation hub to protest working conditions and staff shortages. The strike Saturday by KLM baggage handlers coincided with the first day of school holidays and families flying on holiday for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were lifted in many countries. It ended around noon, but delays were expected to continue well into the afternoon. KLM says in a statement that the strike “has given us a very unpleasant start to the holiday period that so many people have been looking forward to,”