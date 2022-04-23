Japan, Russia settle salmon quota amid tensions over Ukraine

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese Fisheries Agency says Japan and Russia have reached an agreement over Tokyo’s annual catch quota for Russian-born salmon and trout, despite delays and chilled relations between the two sides amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The agreement on Japan’s quota for the popular fish in waters near disputed islands north of Hokkaido is a relief for Japanese fishermen who were worried about the prospects amid worsening ties between the two governments. Japan still needs to negotiate a quota within the Russian EEZ. Tensions between Tokyo and Moscow have increased amid Japan’s sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.