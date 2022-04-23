Skip to Content
Don't call him CEO: Jack Dorsey says he's 'Block Head' now

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has a new title: Block Head. A regulatory disclosure Friday from digital payments company Block Inc. says that its co-founder Dorsey is changing his role from Block’s CEO, president and chairperson to “Block Head and Chairperson,” effective immediately. The filing says it’s a semantic change only and there will be no changes in his responsibilities. Dorsey co-founded the payments business as Square in 2009. It was renamed Block in December to reflect its broader business ambitions.

The Associated Press

