10 miners missing after tremor at 2nd coal mine in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Coal mining authorities say contact has been lost with 10 miners following an underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine in southern Poland. The accident early Saturday was the second in just four days in the coal mining region around the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj, near the Czech border. Repeat methane blasts since Wednesday at the nearby Pniowek mine have killed five, left seven missing and injured dozens. Both mines are operated by the JSW company.