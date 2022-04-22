New blasts at Polish coal mine halt search for 7 missing

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — New blasts at a Polish coal mine have injured 10 rescue workers and have forced authorities to suspend the search for seven coal miners and rescuers still missing after deadly methane explosions this week. The initial explosion took place shortly after midnight Wednesday, followed by a second one hours later, about 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) underground at the Pniowek mine near the Czech border. Authorities said five workers were killed, seven were missing and dozens were injured. New explosions on Thursday night prompted authorities on Friday to halt the search for the missing and seal off the area. Seven people were hospitalized after Thursday’s blasts, three in serious condition. The mine director said it was a “very difficult decision” to suspend the search.