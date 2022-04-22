Afraid to fly with unmasked passengers? Call your airline

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Some airlines say they will consider refunds or credits for passengers who don’t want to fly now that the mask mandate has been dropped. But the airlines aren’t giving many details. The best advice seems to be, if you’re worried about traveling with other passengers who aren’t wearing masks, call your airline. Customers could find themselves at the mercy of workers at airline customer-service centers. Many people who will be flying in the next few weeks bought their tickets before a federal judge in Florida struck down the pandemic-related requirement to wear a mask in airports and during flights.