Yellen says new $500M is ‘only the beginning’ of Ukraine aid

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will provide $500 million more in financial assistance for Ukraine to sustain critical government operations as it fends off Russia’s invasion. The money will help support salaries, pensions and other programs. The announcement came after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met on Thursday with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal against the backdrop of International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings that have been dominated by conversations over how to manage the spillover from Russia’s war. Yellen says the new aid is “only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.” The funding is on top of $500 million President Joe Biden unveiled in March.