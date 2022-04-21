Skip to Content
CNN’s streaming service shutting down a month after launch

By The Associated Press

CNN’s brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. CNN+ launched when its parent was still part of AT&T. It combined with Discovery earlier this month in a new company, Warner Bros. Discovery, under Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who had his own vision for CNN and its Warner siblings. Licht says some CNN+ content will wind up on other company networks, and the streaming service’s employees will get opportunities to apply for jobs elsewhere inside Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Associated Press

