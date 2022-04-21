Stocks fall, as Wall Street heads for another losing week

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slumping again on Friday as the sharp, recent surge for interest rates keeps weighing on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 0.9% lower after the first few minutes of trading. It’s on pace to close out a third straight losing week. A day earlier, Wall Street seemed set for healthy gains for the week after more big companies reported strong profits for the start of the year. But stocks swung from a gain to a loss as the chair of the Federal Reserve indicated it may indeed hike short-term interest rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings, starting in two weeks.