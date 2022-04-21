2 plead guilty in ‘We Build The Wall’ fraudulent fundraiser

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-founder of the “We Build The Wall” project aimed at raising money for a border wall has pleaded guilty to charges in a case that once included former President Donald Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon. The plea Thursday by Brian Kolfage came just weeks before a scheduled trial. A guilty plea Thursday by codefendant financier Andrew Badolato in the case during the same electronic hearing meant that only one of the four defendants originally charged will go to trial as scheduled next month. Bannon was pardoned by Trump just before he left office.