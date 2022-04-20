Global shares mixed in choppy trading amid inflation worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed in choppy trading as inflation worries and the war in Ukraine leave investors cautiously optimistic. European shares were mostly higher in early trading. Oil prices advanced and U.S. futures were higher. The Japanese yen slipped slightly against the U.S. dollar. Benchmarks rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia but declined in China, where shares fell as Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled no change in his government’s stringent “zero-COVID” policies despite their growing impact on the slowing economy. Chinese technology companies also fell on concerns over tightening government regulations. Investors are focusing on corporate earnings to see how companies and consumers are dealing with rising inflation.