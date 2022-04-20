1 drug company settles ahead of San Francisco opioid trial

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Drugmaker Endo Pharmaceuticals has agreed to a $10 million settlement over its role in selling prescription opioids in San Francisco. City Attorney David Chiu announced the settlement Wednesday, five days before a trial is to begin over the toll of opioids there. After the settlement, four other drug companies remain defendants in the case. Years after thousands of local and state governments sued pharmaceutical companies, drug distributors and pharmacies, trials are underway across the country — and settlements are being reached quickly. Endo has been especially willing to settle cases ahead of trials across the U.S.