Latest apps promise fast service but can they deliver?

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Venture capitalists have poured billions into the latest pandemic delivery craze: companies that promise to get you a bottle of Tylenol, an iced coffee, hummus, a cucumber and a roll of paper towels. In 30 minutes or less — or even 15 minutes or less. Experts say they’re unprofitable. Bigger companies are muscling in. And officials in European cities and in New York, which has become the U.S. launching pad, have already started complaining about how they operate, saying it’s bad for employees and residents. Services are already shutting down, cutting workers or scaling back their fast-delivery promises.