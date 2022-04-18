Sri Lankan Cabinet reshuffled to counter economic crisis

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has appointed 17 new Cabinet ministers as he and his powerful family seek to resolve a political crisis resulting from the country’s dire economic state. The appointments Monday follow weeks of protests over fuel and food shortages and demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government resign. The new Cabinet retains the president’s older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, while excluding other key family members in what’s seen an attempt to pacify the protesters. Many elders and those facing corruption allegations were dropped from the Cabinet in line with calls for a younger administration. Speaking to the new ministers, President Rajapaksa requested their support for an efficient, clean government.