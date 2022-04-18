German bosses, unions jointly oppose boycott of Russian gas

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s employers and trade unions have joined together in opposing an immediate European Union ban on natural gas imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. They say a ban on Russian gas would lead to factory shutdowns and the loss of jobs in Germany, the bloc’s biggest economy. The joint statement was issued by Rainer Dulger, head of the country’s BDA employer’s group, and Reiner Hoffmann, chairman of the DGB trade union federation. The comments come as European leaders are discussing possible new energy sanctions against Russia, following a decision to bar Russian coal imports beginning in August. Ukraine’s leaders say revenues from Russia’s energy exports are financing Moscow’s destructive war on Ukraine.