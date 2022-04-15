Skip to Content
Thousands of California grocery workers ratify new contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of California grocery store workers have approved a new contract with major supermarket chains, avoiding a potential strike. The union said Thursday members in the central and southern areas of California ratified a tentative deal that was reached last week. It grants some 47,000 employees at 540 stores higher wages, stronger health benefits and other benefits. Workers had voted to authorize a strike if a new contract wasn’t reached. A strike and lockout in 2003 and 2004 put nearly 70,000 Southern California grocery workers on picket lines for more than four months.

