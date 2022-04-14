New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey for those 21 and older will begin April 21. That’s according to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. The governor’s announcement in a tweet comes just three days after state regulators green lighted permits for seven facilities that already sell medical cannabis to begin retailing recreational marijuana. The news comes about a year after the state’s regulatory commission started operating, and a year and a half after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to permit recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. New Jersey is one of 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that have legalized recreational marijuana.