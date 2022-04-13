US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered

By FRANK BAJAK

AP Technology Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Multiple U.S. government agencies have issued a joint alert announcing the discovery of malicious cyber tools capable of gaining “full system access” to multiple industrial control systems. They don’t say who developed the malware. But the CEO of one of the cybersecurity companies involved in the effort, Robert M. Lee of Dragos, says it has high confidence the malware was developed by a state actor. He said it was configured to initially target liquid natural gas and electric power sites in North America. But Lee says it was discovered before it was deployed, making it a big win for cyber defenders.