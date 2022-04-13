Sri Lankan protesters mark new year near president’s office

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans are sharing milk rice and oil cakes to celebrate their traditional new year opposite the president’s office where they have camped out for a sixth day demanding his resignation over the worst economic crisis in memory. Soldiers disabled in the island nation’s civil war lit a hearth, Buddhist monks chanted religious verses and others set off firecrackers as the milk boiled over amid chants of: “Victory to the people’s struggle!” Protesters are occupying the entrance and surroundings of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office, holding him responsible for the economic situation. They also are calling for his powerful family to leave power, accusing them of corruption and misrule.