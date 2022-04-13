Finland, Sweden move ahead toward possible NATO membership

By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — European Union nations Finland and Sweden have reached important stages on their way to possible NATO membership. The Finnish government issued a security situation report to lawmakers on Wednesday and Sweden’s ruling party started a review of the country’s security policy options. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has triggered a surge in support for joining NATO in the two traditionally militarily non-aligned Nordic countries. Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Wednesday that Finland is set to make a decision on NATO membership “within weeks.” Finland shares a 833-mile long border with Russia. Russia has warned both nations not to join NATO, saying they will face “military and political consequences” if they do.