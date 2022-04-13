California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases. That’s part of proposed rules released Tuesday by the California Air Resources Board that aim to reduce planet-warming emissions. It puts the state on a roadmap to achieve Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ambitious goal of phasing out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Californians could still drive and resell gas-powered cars. The air board says passenger vehicles count for about a quarter of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, more than any other single source. The plan faces a state and federal review process.