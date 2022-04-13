Asian shares track Wall Street higher, oil prices retreat

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher after an advance on Wall Street that ended a three-day losing streak. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai advanced while Seoul edged lower. Oil prices fell back and U.S. futures climbed. Chinese markets climbed after the government indicated the central bank may ease policy to counter the blow to its slowing economy from pandemic-related shutdowns in major cities like Shanghai and Guangzhou. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1% as investors shrugged a U.S. government report that rising energy costs pushed wholesale prices up a record 11.2% last month from a year earlier.