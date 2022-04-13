AP source: CDC to extend travel mask requirement for 2 weeks

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will extend through May 3rd the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The order was set to expire April 18, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to extend the order by two weeks. That provides time to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country. A person familiar with the decision spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the CDC’s action. The administration had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy this week that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.