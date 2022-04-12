Skip to Content
Greece: Fossil fuels offer ‘new path’ to green transition

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it will accelerate plans to exploit offshore natural gas deposits, describing a return to reliance on fossil fuels as a temporary necessity due to the disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday urveys in six regions in western and southern Greece should be completed by the end of next year.  The government last week announced plans to increase domestic coal production and expand its natural gas infrastructure to boost its liquefied natural gas capacity with additional storage space at an existing facility and plans to build two more.  

