EXPLAINER: Why Biden is allowing more ethanol in gasoline

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will suspend a federal rule that bars higher levels of ethanol in gasoline during the summer. The move is intended to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. At President Joe Biden’s direction, the Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures. Officials said the move would save drivers up to 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations that sell E15, as the high-blend ethanol is known.