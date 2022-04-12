Bosnia’s international official suspends Serb property law

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The top international official in Bosnia has suspended a Bosnian Serb property law that is seen as part of a separatist drive by Bosnian Serbs. Christian Schmidt, who heads the U.N. Office of High Representative in Bosnia, says the law passed in February in the Bosnian Serb assembly was unconstitutional. Bosnian Serbs have refused to withdraw the law and top Serb politician Milorad Dodik said Tuesday that he does not accept Schmidt’s decision. The legislation seeks to transfer ownership of public property to the Serb-run entity called Republika Srpska, rather than the Bosnian federal state. On Monday, Britain slapped sanctions on Dodik and Bosnian Serb President Zeljka Cvijanovic for undermining peace in the Balkan nation.