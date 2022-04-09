Air traffic controllers’ protest delays flights in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Air travel authorities in Poland are warning travellers of possible flight delays and cancellations at Warsaw’s airport due to a protest and some flight controllers quitting their jobs. The protest is a reaction to changes in the functioning of Poland’s flight regulatory body amid allegations it was not properly ensuring airspace security. The controllers are also criticizing the new salary system. One in five controllers has resigned. A number of arrivals and departures were delayed by an average of 30 minutes Saturday at Warsaw’s Frederic Chopin Airport. Poland’s state auditing body has found irregularities in the regulatory body’s work and a new boss was appointed March 31. Talks with controllers’ unions are continuing.