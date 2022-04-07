Lawsuit: Boy’s brain damaged by errant Angel Stadium throw

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The mother of a boy accidentally hit in the head with a baseball thrown by a Los Angeles Angels pitcher warming up before a game has filed a lawsuit against the team. Beatrice Galaz says in the lawsuit announced Thursday that the team’s negligence led to the traumatic brain injury suffered by her then-6-year-old son at Angel Stadium in September 2019. Lawyers say the boy was walking in the stands before a game when he was struck by a ball that a pitcher threw to a teammate who missed the catch. The lawsuit was announced on opening day for Major League Baseball and ahead of the Angels home opener against the Houston Astros.