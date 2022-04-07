Japan’s Nissan plans ‘game changing’ electric car batteries

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan is working with NASA on a new type of battery for electric vehicles that promises to charge quicker and be lighter yet safe. The Japanese automaker said Friday the all-solid-state battery will replace lithium-ion batteries now in use for a 2028 product launch and a pilot plant launch in 2024. The company says the all-solid-state battery is stable enough to be used in pacemakers. When finished, it will be about half the size of the current battery and fully charge in 15 minutes, instead of a few hours. Nissan and NASA are using a computerized database to try hundreds of thousands of materials.