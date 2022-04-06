Senate to vote on revoking Russia’s trade status, oil ban

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation punishing Russia for the war in Ukraine is finally getting a vote in the U.S. Senate. Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate will vote Thursday on ending normal trade relations with Russia and banning the importation of its oil. Both bills have been bogged down for weeks. The delay has frustrated lawmakers who want to ratchet up the American response to the Ukraine war. The trade suspension measure paves the way for President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on certain Russian imports. The bill banning Russian oil would codify restrictions Biden has already put in place through executive action.