Puerto Rico plunged into darkness after power station fire

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A major power outage has hit Puerto Rico, plunging nearly 350,000 customers into darkness after a fire erupted at one of the largest power plants in the U.S. territory. Wednesday night’s outage is one of the biggest reported in recent months for the island’s crumbling electrical grid, which has seen its periodic blackouts grow worse the last few year. The private company that took over transmission and distribution of the Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority last year says power may not be restored until Thursday because of “the size and scope” of the outage.