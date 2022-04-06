More UK Easter flights disrupted amid COVID staff absences

British travelers faced more disruptions during the Easter holiday break as two major airlines, British Airways and easyJet, canceled about 100 flights Wednesday. British Airways cancelled two flights because of COVID-19 related staff absences, on top of more than 70 flights that it had canceled in advance as part of adjustments to its schedule. Budget carrier easyJet scrubbed at least 30 flights at London’s Gatwick airport. The aviation industry is suffering from staff shortages because of both a surge in COVID 19-related staff sickness in the U.K. and a shortage of workers because of pandemic-related job cuts.