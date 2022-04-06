Germany seeks to boost renewable energy, cut Russian imports

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has presented a major package of reforms to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. The 600-page “Easter package” approved by Cabinet lays out ambitious goals for the expansion of offshore power and declares the installation of renewable energy to be of “overriding public interest.” Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters in Berlin Wednesday that “in sum, this package will lead to a significant increase in renewable energy.” But he acknowledged that Germany still has to make a huge effort to meet its ambitious climate goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” by 2045.