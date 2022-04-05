New Twitter biggie Musk may have thoughts on edit button

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla CEO and power Twitter user who is now Twitter’s largest shareholder and newly appointed board member, may have thoughts on a long-standing request from users: Should there be an edit button? On Monday evening, Musk launched a Twitter poll about whether they want an edit button, cheekily misspelling “yes” as “yse” and “no” as “on.” More than 3 million people have voted as of Tuesday morning. The poll closes Tuesday evening Eastern time. Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, retweeted the poll. Many Twitter users have long begged for an edit button.