Grammys barely move the needle in television ratings

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite a night of good vibes and performances by some of the music industry’s biggest stars, the Grammy Awards barely moved the needle in television ratings.

The Nielsen company said Sunday’s show reached an average of 9.59 million viewers, up 4 percent over the record low ratings of a pandemic-marred show in 2021, by far the smallest audience ever for the Grammys.

A week earlier, the Oscars increased its audience by 58 percent over the record low showing it received a year earlier, even while marred by the surprise slap Will Smith gave to comic Chris Rock onstage.