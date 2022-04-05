France pushing for energy sanctions against Russia

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — France’s economy and finance minister Bruno Le Maire said there is a “total determination” from all 27 EU member countries to reinforce sanctions against Russia that could finally target the energy sector after evidence of massacre of Ukrainian civilians emerged this week. EU sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 have hit many sectors of the country’s economy but the bloc has stayed away from sanctions that would sap its supply of Russian energy. Le Maire said the next package of EU measures could target imports of coal and oil.