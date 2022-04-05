America’s casinos off to their fastest 2-month start ever

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — America’s commercial casinos are off to their best two-month start ever, the latest indication the industry is recovering in the third year of the coronavirus pandemic. The American Gaming Association says revenue from in-person casino games, sports betting and internet gambling reached nearly $9 billion in January and February, up more than 19% from the previous record set in 2020. In-person slots and table games revenue was over $7 billion in the first two months of 2022, up just under 1% from the same period in 2020. The figures do not include tribal-run casinos, many of which are experiencing similar increases.