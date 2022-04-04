JPMorgan’s Dimon warns of myriad issues for economy, bank

By KEN SWEET

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamie Dimon laid out a laundry list of big risks looming for the global and U.S. economy in his annual letter to JPMorgan Chase shareholders on Monday. Never too shy to share his thoughts on anything, the CEO and chairman of JPMorgan often uses his shareholder letter to not only discuss ongoing challenges for the bank but also political or social issues that he feels need to be addressed. The letter is a contrast to last year’s version, when vaccines were rolling out nationwide and it appeared like the U.S. economy was accelerating out of the pandemic-caused economic turmoil.