Airlines reduce cancellations, but US flight problems linger

By DAVID KOENIG and JULIE WALKER

Associated Press

Air travelers in the U.S. are getting a break after a bad weekend that left thousands of flyers stranded. Airlines scrubbed about 650 U.S. flights by midafternoon Monday. That’s according to tracking service FlightAware. That’s a big improvement from the weekend, when airlines canceled more than 3,500 flights, or about one in every 13 flights. Flights were canceled because of thunderstorms in Florida, technology problems at the busiest domestic airline and labor problems at another carrier. Some airlines are still struggling, however, especially Florida-based Spirit Airlines. The discount carrier canceled about 30% of Monday’s schedule by midafternoon.