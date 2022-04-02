Tesla sells 310,000 vehicles in 1Q, despite logistics issues

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla said Saturday it delivered 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter, up 68% from the same period in 2021. However the company’s sales were slightly below expectations, which were looking for Tesla to produce 312,000 cars, according to Wedbush Securities. The sales increase came even as Tesla battled a global shortage of computer chips and other parts. The old quarterly delivery record of 308,600 vehicles was set just one quarter ago, from October through December of 2021. Tesla delivered 185,000 vehicles in the first quarter of last year.