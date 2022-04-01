US sanctions North Korea firms over recent missile tests

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. imposed sanctions on five North Korean entities Friday in response to two ballistic missile tests the reclusive Asian country conducted in February and March. The March launch was North Korea’s most provocative weapons test since President Joe Biden took office. The sanctions were authorized under an existing executive order targeting producers and supporters of weapons of mass destruction. They come after Japan also issued its own set of penalties this week on four groups and nine individuals tied to missiles development.